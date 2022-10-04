Collective Defense: Integrated Cyber Expertise Hardens Cybersecurity

As technology continues to advance, connecting people with information, each other, and the world, nation state cyber actors continually advance in skill and sophistication targeting all levels of the U.S. government, critical infrastructure, academia, industry, and U.S. allies. The threats that face our nation are critical and require partnerships across the public and private sectors to create a collective defense.

Every October, the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA) and Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) come together with industry and government to promote cybersecurity awareness and best practices for all Americans. NSA joins again this year with the NCSA and CISA for the 19th Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month as a Cyber Champion.

Our partnerships across government, industry, academia, and allied nations bring unique insights that enable NSA to defend against threats to U.S. National Security Systems, the Department of Defense, and the defense industrial base networks from malicious cyber activities.

