Collective Defense: Integrated Cyber Expertise Hardens Cybersecurity

Stay tuned throughout October for highlights of NSA’s cybersecurity mission, which underpins collective defense for the nation.

By Homeland Security Today
Students tour the state-of-the-art Integrated Cyber Center Joint Operations Center at NSAW’s East Campus. (NSA)

As technology continues to advance, connecting people with information, each other, and the world, nation state cyber actors continually advance in skill and sophistication targeting all levels of the U.S. government, critical infrastructure, academia, industry, and U.S. allies. The threats that face our nation are critical and require partnerships across the public and private sectors to create a collective defense.

Every October, the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA) and Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) come together with industry and government to promote cybersecurity awareness and best practices for all Americans. NSA joins again this year with the NCSA and CISA for the 19th Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month as a Cyber Champion.

Our partnerships across government, industry, academia, and allied nations bring unique insights that enable NSA to defend against threats to U.S. National Security Systems, the Department of Defense, and the defense industrial base networks from malicious cyber activities.

Stay tuned throughout October as we highlight NSA’s cybersecurity mission, which underpins collective defense for the nation. Watch for updates throughout the month on Facebook, Twitter (@NSAgov and @NSACyber), and even Instagram!

Everyone has a role to play. Become a Cyber Champion today!

Read more at NSA

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

