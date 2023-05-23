Commander of U.S. Cyber Command Rolls Out New Strategic Priorities

Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander, U.S. Cyber Command, released his strategy and priorities to “Own the Domain,” May 17, 2023.

Cyberspace is a constantly evolving global domain. To remain persistently engaged, agile and ready in cyberspace, CYBERCOM leverages world-class talent and partnerships to deliver a global warfighting advantage to the joint force, our allies and partners.

“Strategic competition has fundamentally changed the character of warfare,” Nakasone said “… from acute threats, pacing challenges, mis/disinformation and advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, our adversaries continue to challenge international norms and laws.”

Nakasone added that these global challenges are CYBERCOM’s call to action – to own the domain.

The commander has refined the priorities for the command and enterprise to address global strategic challenges and enhance the command’s posture in cyberspace. The CYBERCOM strategy is driven by people, partnerships and by delivering a decisive advantage.

The priorities are:

Priority 1: SHARPEN, our world-class force through readiness, resilience and mission improvement.

Readiness: Future talent management focusing on recruitment, retention and equipping warfighters.

Resiliency: Develop a resilient workforce to match adversaries in today’s conflict and tomorrow’s challenges.

Mission Improvement: Consistently sharpen our ability to execute our missions and enhance our capabilities integral to our battle rhythm.

Priority 2: STRENGTHEN warfighting advantage throughout competition, crisis and conflict.

Unity of Effort: forged by working in unison with the National Security Agency to enhance speed and agility to disrupt the plans of our adversaries in defense of our homeland.

Collaboration: with combatant commands, interagency, international, industry and academia are fundamental in expanding and enhancing our advantage supporting the Joint Force.

Priority 3: Execute our authorities to build and sustain a decisive advantage for national security.

Authorities: Exercise the full range of our authorities (including Enhanced Budget Control and Acquisition) to support our missions and develop a synchronized, trained and ready Joint Cyber Mission Force.

The Commander’s Priorities are guided by, and aligned with, the National Defense Strategy. The priorities support CYBERCOM’s mission to direct, synchronize and coordinate cyberspace planning and operations – by defending and advancing national interests – in collaboration with domestic and international partners.

CYBERCOM defends the Nation by countering malicious cyber actors alongside our partners. We are always ready to fight and win as part of the Joint Force. CYBERCOM’s ability to defend the Nation, operate Department of Defense networks and support the Joint Force is unmatched. As the nation’s first line of defense in cyberspace, we use the speed, relevance and scale necessary to win.

Operational success in cyberspace requires speed, agility and unity of effort. Through these priorities and CYBERCOM’s strong and strategic relationship with the National Security Agency, we continue to support and defend the Nation in this mission space.

In addition to the Commander’s Priorities, on May 9, 2023, CYBERCOM updated the command’s Challenge Problem Set for 2023. CYBERCOM intends to utilize the challenge problem set as conversation starters with broader partners and those in the science and technology communities, to work towards novel solutions to complex problems. The challenge problem set organizes six categories – each category captures specific expertise and skill sets to align with external commercial and academic research, development and product portfolios. The Command Challenge Problem Set is posted on the “Technical Outreach Division” page under “Partnerships and Outreach” section on the CYBERCOM Portal. The document is located in the “Resources Section”.

