Common Good Cyber Launches a Cybersecurity Mapping Database to Help High-Risk Actors

Common Good Cyber celebrated its first anniversary yesterday in London with the event Bridging the Gap: Delivering Cybersecurity to High-Risk Actors, opened by Andrew Whittaker, Head of Cyber Policy Department at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) with a keynote speech by Jonathan Allen, Director General, Defence and Intelligence, FCDO.

Cyberattacks disrupt operations, leading to financial losses (e.g., reduced donations, halted services) and human consequences (e.g. fraud, abuse, trauma). More than 10 million NGOs worldwide face cybersecurity threats, yet current support structures only reach a fraction of them.

This event focused on support for high-risk actors like journalists, activists, and rights defenders, understanding and addressing gaps in cybersecurity resources, and supporting the cybersecurity nonprofits that provide those resources.

Read the full story at PRNewswire.