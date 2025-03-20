65.2 F
Common Good Cyber Launches a Cybersecurity Mapping Database to Help High-Risk Actors

Common Good Cyber celebrated its first anniversary yesterday in London with the event Bridging the Gap: Delivering Cybersecurity to High-Risk Actors, opened by Andrew Whittaker, Head of Cyber Policy Department at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) with a keynote speech by Jonathan Allen, Director General, Defence and Intelligence, FCDO.

Cyberattacks disrupt operations, leading to financial losses (e.g., reduced donations, halted services) and human consequences (e.g. fraud, abuse, trauma). More than 10 million NGOs worldwide face cybersecurity threats, yet current support structures only reach a fraction of them.

This event focused on support for high-risk actors like journalists, activists, and rights defenders, understanding and addressing gaps in cybersecurity resources, and supporting the cybersecurity nonprofits that provide those resources.

Read the full story at PRNewswire.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

