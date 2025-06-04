ConnectWise, the developer of remote access and support software ScreenConnect, has disclosed that it was the victim of a cyber attack that it said was likely perpetrated by a nation-state threat actor.

“ConnectWise recently learned of suspicious activity within our environment that we believe was tied to a sophisticated nation-state actor, which affected a very small number of ScreenConnect customers,” the company said in a brief advisory on May 28, 2025.

The company said it has engaged the services of Google Mandiant to conduct a forensic probe into the incident and that it has notified all affected customers. The incident was first reported by CRN.

