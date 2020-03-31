COVID-19 Impact: Cyber Criminals Target Zoom Domains

While the world is struggling with the Coronavirus outbreak, many countries have implemented precautionary measures. Schools are being closed, communities are asked to shelter-in-place, and many organizations have enabled their employees to work remotely. As a result, video communication platforms are the daily norm. As the interest and usage of these platforms increases, cyber criminals stay a step ahead. For instance, Check Point Research recently discovered a technique which could have allowed a threat actor to identify and join active Zoom meetings.

Online communication platforms have become essential for many households and organizations, but it is important to consider a few tips for a safe and secure Zoom experience. During the past few weeks, we have witnessed a major increase in new domain registrations with names including “Zoom”, which is one of the most common video communication platforms used around the world. Since the beginning of the year, more than 1700 new domains were registered and 25% of them were registered in the past week. Out of these registered domains, 4% have been found to contain suspicious characteristics. However, Zoom is not the only application targeted by cyber criminals. New phishing websites have been spotted for every leading communication application, including the official classroom.google.com website, which was impersonated by googloclassroom\.com and googieclassroom\.com.

