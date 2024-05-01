U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., has introduced legislation to establish a governing body for developing risk and resilience requirements for water systems to protect networks from cybersecurity threats.

The bill, House Resolution 7922, would require the Environmental Protection Agency to certify a Water Risk and Resilience Organization responsible for proposing regulations to help drinking water and wastewater systems withstand cybersecurity disruptions, including malicious attempts to hinder services.

The organization also would need to propose implementation plans for its rules to ensure that systems can comply with new requirements.

