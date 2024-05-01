67.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityInfrastructure Security

Crawford Puts Forward Bill on Cybersecurity Risks to Water Systems

Crawford measure would put focus on cybersecurity risks

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Crawford listens to testimony during a House Agriculture Committee hearing.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., has introduced legislation to establish a governing body for developing risk and resilience requirements for water systems to protect networks from cybersecurity threats.

The bill, House Resolution 7922, would require the Environmental Protection Agency to certify a Water Risk and Resilience Organization responsible for proposing regulations to help drinking water and wastewater systems withstand cybersecurity disruptions, including malicious attempts to hinder services.

The organization also would need to propose implementation plans for its rules to ensure that systems can comply with new requirements.

Read the rest of the story at Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Voter Registration System Taken Offline in Coffee County Cyber-Incident
Next article
Japan’s Cyber-Security Weakness a Concern in U.S. Defense Alliance
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals