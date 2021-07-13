Critical ForgeRock Access Management Vulnerability

Malicious cyber actors are actively exploiting a pre-authorization remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2021-35464) in ForgeRock Access Management—a commercial open access management solution that is based on OpenAM, an open-source access management solution. An attacker exploiting this vulnerability can execute commands in the context of the current user. The vulnerability affects Access Management versions 6.0.0.x, 6.5.0.x, 6.5.1, 6.5.2.x and 6.5.3 and older unsupported versions.

CISA recommends Access Management users:

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X