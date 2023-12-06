38.1 F
CybersecurityInfrastructure Security

Critical Infrastructure Hit with Cyber Attack in Western Pa.

A local tech executive weighs in on the impacts attacks similar to the one on the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa could have, and how you can stay safe.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Several civilian infrastructure operations were attacked by Iranian-affiliated hackers, including a water treatment facility outside of Pittsburgh.

The incident left multiple organizations breached in the United States by Iran-affiliated hackers, prompting a warning from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Wes Kelly is the President of Morefield Communications in Camp Hill and says the hackers behind the attack were not targeting the plant specifically.

Read the rest of the story at Fox43, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

