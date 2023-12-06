Critical Infrastructure Hit with Cyber Attack in Western Pa.

Several civilian infrastructure operations were attacked by Iranian-affiliated hackers, including a water treatment facility outside of Pittsburgh.

The incident left multiple organizations breached in the United States by Iran-affiliated hackers, prompting a warning from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Wes Kelly is the President of Morefield Communications in Camp Hill and says the hackers behind the attack were not targeting the plant specifically.

Read the rest of the story at Fox43, here.