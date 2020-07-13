Critical Vulnerability in SAP NetWeaver AS Java

On July 13, 2020 EST, SAP released a security update to address a critical vulnerability, CVE-2020-6287, affecting the SAP NetWeaver Application Server (AS) Java component LM Configuration Wizard. An unauthenticated attacker can exploit this vulnerability through the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) to take control of trusted SAP applications.

Due to the criticality of this vulnerability, the attack surface this vulnerability represents, and the importance of SAP’s business applications, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) strongly recommends organizations immediately apply patches. CISA recommends organizations prioritize patching internet-facing systems, and then internal systems.

Organizations that are unable to immediately patch should mitigate the vulnerability by disabling the LM Configuration Wizard service (see SAP Security Note #2939665). Should these options be unavailable or if the actions will take more than 24 hours to complete, CISA strongly recommends closely monitoring your SAP NetWeaver AS for anomalous activity.

CISA is unaware of any active exploitation of these vulnerabilities at the time of this report. However, because patches have been publicly released, the underlying vulnerabilities could be reverse-engineered to create exploits that target unpatched systems.

