54.8 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, November 16, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityIndustry News

CSTF, DeRusha Look to Achieve Reciprocity in Cloud Security

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
cloud network cybersecurity

The Cloud Safe Task Force (CSTF) – comprised of four nonprofits: MITRE, the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC), and the IT Acquisition Advisory Council (IT-AAC) – held its fourth meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to achieve greater authorization-to-operate (ATO) reciprocity in cloud security practices.

Task force members explained during a Nov. 13 ATARC event that among current security control frameworks in the cloud service industry, reciprocity does not exist.

This means that cloud service providers (CSPs) may have a single control that has to “be assessed and reassessed up to 12 or more times because of the multiple frameworks that they have to assess to,” according to Mari Spina, a senior principal cybersecurity engineer at MITRE.

Read the rest of the story at MeriTalk.

Previous article
Harry Coker ‘Eager’ for Congress to Pass Cyber Harmonization Bill
Next article
FBI, CISA Say Salt Typhoon Breach ‘Limited’ in Government
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals