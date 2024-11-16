CSTF, DeRusha Look to Achieve Reciprocity in Cloud Security

The Cloud Safe Task Force (CSTF) – comprised of four nonprofits: MITRE, the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC), and the IT Acquisition Advisory Council (IT-AAC) – held its fourth meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to achieve greater authorization-to-operate (ATO) reciprocity in cloud security practices.

Task force members explained during a Nov. 13 ATARC event that among current security control frameworks in the cloud service industry, reciprocity does not exist.

This means that cloud service providers (CSPs) may have a single control that has to “be assessed and reassessed up to 12 or more times because of the multiple frameworks that they have to assess to,” according to Mari Spina, a senior principal cybersecurity engineer at MITRE.

