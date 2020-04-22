CTI-League Issued Inaugural Report on Dismantling Cyber Criminal Infrastructure

The CTI-League, an all-volunteer non-profit group, issued its Inaugural Report on its efforts aggressively dismantling cyber criminal infrastructure and protecting healthcare organizations against cyber attacks. Since its founding on March 14, 2020, the group has:

Helped lawfully take down 2,833 cybercriminal assets on the Internet, including 17 designed to impersonate government organizations, the United Nations, and the World Health Organization.

Identified more than 2,000 vulnerabilities in healthcare institutions in more than 80 countries, notifying those organizations directly or through escalation to appropriate government or industry bodies, so the issues could be fixed before they are attacked.

Grown to over 1,400 vetted members in 76 countries, from 45 different sectors, including cybersecurity, healthcare, technology, telecommunications, Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), government, and law enforcement.

Read the report: CTI League Inaugural Report (March 2020)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)