CTI-League Issued Inaugural Report on Dismantling Cyber Criminal Infrastructure

The CTI-League, an all-volunteer non-profit group, issued its Inaugural Report on its efforts aggressively dismantling cyber criminal infrastructure and protecting healthcare organizations against cyber attacks. Since its founding on March 14, 2020, the group has:

Helped lawfully take down 2,833 cybercriminal assets on the Internet, including 17 designed to impersonate government organizations, the United Nations, and the World Health Organization.

Identified more than 2,000 vulnerabilities in healthcare institutions in more than 80 countries, notifying those organizations directly or through escalation to appropriate government or industry bodies, so the issues could be fixed before they are attacked.

Grown to over 1,400 vetted members in 76 countries, from 45 different sectors, including cybersecurity, healthcare, technology, telecommunications, Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), government, and law enforcement.

Read the report: CTI League Inaugural Report (March 2020)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top