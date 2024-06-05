An unidentified hacking group launched a massive cyberattack on a telecommunications company in the U.S. heartland late last year that disabled hundreds of thousands of internet routers, according to research published Thursday.

Security analysts with Lumen Technologies’ (LUMN.N), opens new tab Black Lotus Labs discovered the attack in recent months and reported on it in a blog post.

The October incident, which was not disclosed at the time, took more than 600,000 internet routers offline. Independent experts said it appeared to be one of the most serious cyberattacks ever against America’s telecommunications sector.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.