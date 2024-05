A cyberattack on Ascension Healthcare is having an impact in Mobile and in many other parts of the country.

The attack is disrupting clinical operations and forcing staff to divert ambulances from several hospitals.

The cyberattack on Ascension includes 140 hospitals in 19 states — with one of those facilities being USA Health Providence Hospital in Mobile, which was formerly affiliated with Ascension.

