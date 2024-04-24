U.S. telecom provider Frontier Communications was forced to shut down a number of its internal systems after detecting an unauthorized third party in its IT environment, shuttering internet access for millions.

Frontier Communications said it first detected the unauthorized access on 14 April 2024, before reporting the incident to the SEC on 15 April. The company said it had taken its systems down as part of its incident response protocols in an effort to contain the breach.

Frontier reported it believes it has contained the incident, with its core IT environment already restored, adding that it has also begun efforts to restore normal business operations, but this process is still ongoing.

Read the rest of the story at ITPro, here.