Cyber Campaign, Evacuations, and GPS Spoofing Escalate as Iran Conflict Expands Across Middle East

According to the latest updates from Flashpoint on March 5, 2026, the conflict evolved as Iranian military forces adopted an “offensive defense” posture, launching drone and missile strikes against military facilities in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Azerbaijan while simultaneously contending with an intensive Israeli air campaign. To mitigate the impact of these aerial bombardments, Iranian security forces have begun repurposing non-military and civilian structures as makeshift operations centers and command nodes, effectively dispersing their footprint into residential and commercial areas. Internal reports indicate an uptick in desertions among regular military units and conscripts, prompting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to deploy Basij units in major urban centers. These units have adopted a threatening posture toward the domestic population, utilizing mobile loudspeaker convoys to broadcast warnings and enforce order through a visible, armed presence in an effort to deter further instability.

Key Takeaways

Geographic Expansion: Iranian kinetic operations have expanded to include drone strikes on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan International Airport, drawing Azerbaijan’s military onto high alert.

Hybrid Warfare Intensification: A massive cyber campaign (#OpIsrael) involving pro-Russian and pro-Iranian actors has targeted Israeli industrial control systems and government portals across Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain.

Timeline of Key Events: March 4–5, 2026

04:00 UTC (March 5): Iranian attack drones strike Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan, causing explosions near civilian infrastructure.

06:30 UTC: Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence places its military on highest alert and prepares “retaliatory measures”.

09:15 UTC: Reports confirm a massive fire at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait following a “complex missile and drone attack”.

11:45 UTC: The Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducts a wave of strikes against approximately 200 targets in western and central Iran, focusing on ballistic missile launchers.

18:00 UTC: Iraq’s national power grid reportedly suffers a collapse and nationwide blackout amid widening military operations.

Cyber Threats & Attacks

The last 24 hours saw a coordinated wave of cyberattacks under the #OpIsrael banner.

NoName057(16): This pro-Russian group claimed to gain administrative access to Israeli Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and SCADA interfaces, allegedly controlling pump activity and water flow. These claims are currently unverified but represent a high-risk threat to essential services.

Handala Group: Claimed the exfiltration and subsequent wiping of 1.3 TB of data from Atlas Insurances Ltd. The group also launched a doxxing campaign titled “Death Makers,” releasing personal details of alleged Israeli intelligence officers.

Fatemiyoun Electronic Team: Claimed responsibility for taking numerous government ministry websites offline in Jordan and Kuwait. They reportedly leaked personal data of over 23,000 users from a Kuwaiti government application.

Cyber Islamic Resistance (Team 313): Reported successful disruptions of government servers in Bahrain and published images purportedly from compromised surveillance cameras.

Physical Threats to Western Entities

Diplomatic Missions: Precautionary evacuations of residents near US Embassies have been implemented in Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain due to rising regional tensions.

Commercial Aviation: Strong GPS spoofing continues to affect civilian flight operations near the UAE.

Security Recommendations

Cyber Defense: Operators of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) in the Middle East and Germany must immediately isolate SCADA systems from the public internet and audit for unauthorized administrative access.

Personnel Safety: All non-essential Western personnel in Iraq and Kuwait should follow immediate evacuation orders.

Logistics: Commercial shipping should avoid the Strait of Hormuz and the waters off Sri Lanka due to naval warfare activity.

Strategic Outlook

The analysis says that the conflict is expected to intensify along Iran’s western border as Kurdish separatist groups reportedly mobilize for a ground offensive. The potential entry of Azerbaijan into the kinetic theater likely forces Iran to divert resources to its northern border. Expect continued high-frequency cyber attacks as pro-regime groups attempt to offset kinetic losses with cyber disruption.