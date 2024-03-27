45.2 F
Cyber Criminals Target US Water Infrastructure

Sewage treatment plant from above. Grey water recycling. Waste management theme. Ecology and environment in European Union.
(iStock Photo)

Cyber criminals affiliated with Iran and China are targeting critical water sector infrastructure in the United States.

In a letter to governors, the Environmental Protection Agency’s administrator, Michael Regan, and the president’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said disabling cyberattacks are striking water and wastewater systems throughout the United States.

“Drinking water and wastewater systems are a lifeline for communities, but many systems have not adopted important cybersecurity practices to thwart potential cyberattacks,” they wrote.

Read the rest of the story at Healthnews, here.

