Cyber Diplomacy Funding Halted as U.S. Issues Broad Freeze on Foreign Aid

The U.S. State Department’s move to halt nearly all existing foreign assistance applies to the programs and funds of its relatively young cyber diplomacy bureau, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent the directive to all consular and diplomatic posts on Friday, according to multiple news reports. It follows President Donald Trump’s executive order on Monday that paused new obligations and disbursements of foreign aid for 90 days, pending a review of the efficiencies and consistency with his foreign policy.

The guidance, which has not been released publicly, includes the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, these two people said, essentially bringing it to a standstill.

