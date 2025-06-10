72.3 F
Cyber Guard 25-2 Brings Together DOD Cyber Professionals for Annual Training Exercise

U.S. Cyber Command operators participate in Cyber Guard 25-2 exercise on June 3, 2025, at Fort George G. Meade, MD. (Photo: USCYBERCOM)

U.S. Cyber Command launched its annual training exercise Cyber Guard 25-2 on June 2, bringing together cyber professionals from across the Department of Defense to project lethality in cyberspace.

Cyber Guard 25-2 focuses on offensive and defensive cyber operations, bringing together military units, government agencies, and allied partners to conduct multi-domain, globally coordinated cyber missions. The training emphasizes threat detection, response agility, and infrastructure protection.

“Cyber Guard demonstrates our comprehensive approach to protect critical infrastructure, defend military assets,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, director of Operations at USCYBERCOM. “This exercise proves our overwhelming capacity to project power in cyberspace.”

The exercise simulates real-world cyber threats globally, incorporating sophisticated tools for rapid threat identification and precision cyber operations. USCYBERCOM leaders emphasize the importance of readiness in deterring adversaries.

“This exercise ensures USCYBERCOM is prepared for any challenge in the digital domain,” said U.S. Coast Guard, Rear Adm. Greg Rothrock, director of Force Development. “By testing our teams against complex, realistic scenarios, we demonstrate readiness to defend against and deter adversaries.”

Cyber Guard plays a vital role in sustaining U.S. cyber superiority, ensuring the nation can protect critical infrastructure, impose costs on malicious cyber actors, and maintain dominance in the digital battlespace.

“Cyber Guard represents commitment to staying ahead of evolving threats,” Rothrock said. “Through exercises like this, we maintain the readiness to overcome any digital threat.”

