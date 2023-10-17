Cyber Insecurity: Report Finds Majority of Enterprises Expect an Imminent Cyber Attack

Commvault, a leading provider of data protection and cyber resilience solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today released a new IDC report commissioned by Commvault entitled, “The Cyber-Resilient Organization: Maximum Preparedness with Bullet-Proof Recovery Survey.”

In this report, IDC surveyed more than 500 security and IT operations leaders worldwide to get a current view of how organizations are perceiving modern security threats and approaching cyber resilience. Many of the key findings of this report can be broken down into three areas: C-level engagement in cyber preparedness initiatives; fears around data loss and vulnerable workloads; and the need for automation.

Cyber resilience starts in the C-suite – or does it?

The research shows that in many cases, senior executives/line-of-business leaders are minimally engaged in their company’s cyber preparedness initiatives — only one-third (33%) of CEOs or managing directors and less than a quarter (21%) of other senior leaders are heavily involved. According to the research, the majority (52%) of senior leaders have no involvement in their company’s cyber cases.

