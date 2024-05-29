In a display of partnership and collaboration, U.S. Army Soldiers with 11th Cyber Battalion, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Army Cyber Command, based in Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, teamed up with service members of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces to conduct electronic warfare training at La Caserne Tifnit barracks as part of African Lion 2024.

African Lion, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command‘s premier joint exercise, is led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. Spanning from April 19 to May 31, 2024, the exercise brings together over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia.

“The training is progressing well,” said U.S. Army Maj. Brian Mercado, electronic warfare officer, 11th CYB, and officer in charge for the electronic warfare academics course at African Lion 24. “Both sides are already learning valuable lessons for African Lion 2025.”

Electronic warfare, or EW, involves utilizing electromagnetic energy to control the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing friendly forces to attack the enemy’s information systems while protecting friendly systems. During the training in Tifnit, U.S. Soldiers from the 11th CYB engaged the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, shortened as FAR, in various exercises, including utilizing radio frequencies, direction-finding techniques and demonstrating signal detection.

Mercado emphasized the FAR’s solid grasp of EW fundamentals, which allowed his team to tailor the course to meet their level of understanding. He highlighted the hands-on training as particularly rewarding for all involved, underlining the importance of continuing current partnerships.

“In order to compete globally in a rapid response environment, we must be ready to execute missions with partner nations, and that takes time and trust,” he said.

U.S. Army Sgt. Adio Alexander, a cyber operations specialist, echoed Mercado’s sentiment.

“I believe African Lion is a good exercise for everyone to attend in order to build partnerships, but also useful as a broadening assignment, especially for people who have never been outside of the U.S.,” said Alexander.

As an instructor, Alexander finds the experience unique.

“I am learning what they have and do not have in regards to equipment and training, but also learning about their culture,” she said. ”It’s a very enriching experience.”

Partnerships with Moroccan allies further enhance the exercise’s impact, showcasing the collective commitment to regional security and stability.