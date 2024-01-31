A cyberattack that hit government systems in Fulton County, Georgia, over the weekend affected the offices of the district attorney who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump on election interference charges, local officials said Monday.

All desktop phones, intranet and devices using county servers are down for all departments, including District Attorney Fani Willis’ office, said a county official with knowledge of the situation.

County employees received an email notification about the outage Monday, the official said.

