Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Cyberattack Hits Georgia County Where Trump Is Charged

Fulton County courthouse
Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia (iStock Photo)

A cyberattack that hit government systems in Fulton County, Georgia, over the weekend affected the offices of the district attorney who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump on election interference charges, local officials said Monday.

All desktop phones, intranet and devices using county servers are down for all departments, including District Attorney Fani Willis’ office, said a county official with knowledge of the situation.

County employees received an email notification about the outage Monday, the official said.

Read the rest of the story at NBC News, here.

Several Ukrainian State-Run Bodies Report Cyber Attacks
