Cyberattack on NRC Health Sparks Privacy Concerns About Private Patient Records Stored by U.S. Hospitals

NRC Health, a publicly-traded company that says it works with 75 percent of the 200 largest U.S. hospital chains, was hit with a cyberattack on Feb. 11, a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC. The attack sparked concerns about the security of patient health information stored on NRC Health’s servers.

The company could not confirm whether any patient information or confidential information was accessed by the hackers. It didn’t share details on the nature of the attack but said it doesn’t have evidence of a patient data breach.

A breach is when hackers access information stored on computer systems. Companies must, by law, report a breach of protected health information to government health regulators.

Read more at CNBC

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top