Cyberattackers Swipe Data of 500K+ People From Pennsylvania Teachers Union

The Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) says a July 2024 “security incident” exposed sensitive personal data on more than half a million individuals, including financial and health info.

The nonprofit, which represents more than 178,000 education professionals in the US state of Pennsylvania, confirmed data was stolen during a July 6 attack. According to The Office of the Maine Attorney General, the breach affected a total of 517,487 people.

PSEA wrapped up its investigation on February 18, though it hasn’t said exactly when the breach was detected. Post-attack probes often stretch over several months.

The original announcement can be found here.