Cybercriminals’ VPN of Choice Taken Down in Global Action

The virtual private network (VPN) Safe-Inet used by the world’s foremost cybercriminals was taken down on December 21 in a coordinated law enforcement action led by the German Reutlingen Police Headquarters together with Europol and law enforcement agencies from around the world.

The Safe-Inet service was shut down and its infrastructure seized in Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France and the United States. The servers were taken down, and a splash page prepared by Europol was put up online after the domain seizures. This coordinated takedown was carried out under the framework of the European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats (EMPACT).

Active for over a decade, Safe-Inet was being used by some of the world’s biggest cybercriminals, such as the ransomware operators responsible for ransomware, E-skimming breaches and other forms of serious cybercrime.

This VPN service was sold at a high price to the criminal underworld as one of the best tools available to avoid law enforcement interception, offering up to five layers of anonymous VPN connections.

Law enforcement were able to identify some 250 companies worldwide which were being spied on by the criminals using this VPN. These companies were subsequently warned of an imminent ransomware attack against their systems, allowing them to take measures to protect themselves against such an attack.

The service has now been rendered inaccessible. Investigations are ongoing in a number of countries to identify and take action against some of Safe-Inet’s users.

Read more at Europol

