Cybersecurity at the Point of Inflection: Restructuring Without Resilience

In the past year, the U.S. government has enacted a series of changes that have reshaped the federal cybersecurity landscape: budget cuts to cybersecurity programs, downsizing and restructuring of agency personnel and contracts, and an unclear hand off, communication or escalation pattern for the growing distributed responsibility with private/state/local partnerships. Given the drive to rapidly implement change, many of these have been executed without sufficient time to plan for the potential operational and security consequences, introducing new gaps that adversaries are actively exploiting.

The AI Arms Race: Outpaced by Adversaries

Nation-state actors like China, who were already betting big on artificial intelligence, are aiming to outpace U.S. defenses.

One of the most alarming developments in today’s cyber threat landscape is the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence by adversarial actors. These actors are not just experimenting with AI—they are operationalizing it. AI is being used to automate reconnaissance, generate polymorphic malware, conduct deepfake-enabled social engineering, and simulate human behavior in phishing campaigns. These capabilities allow adversaries to scale attacks with precision, speed, and stealth that traditional cyber defenses struggle to match.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government finds itself in a paradoxical position; aware of AI’s potential yet constrained in its ability to deploy it effectively. Bureaucratic hurdles, legacy systems, procurement delays, and risk-averse compliance cultures have slowed the adoption of AI tools across federal cybersecurity operations. In many cases, AI remains siloed in research labs or pilot programs, disconnected from the operational environments where it’s most needed.

This imbalance is not theoretical—it’s tactical. While adversaries are using AI to probe our networks and exploit vulnerabilities, many federal agencies are still manually triaging alerts, relying on outdated detection systems, and struggling to integrate AI into their security operations centers (SOCs). The result is a widening capability gap.

This is especially dangerous in the context of recent downsizing and contract restructuring. With fewer personnel and fragmented coverage, agencies need automation more than ever. Yet the very tools that could help offset workforce reductions—AI-driven threat detection, predictive analytics, autonomous response—are underutilized or inaccessible.

The paradox is stark: we are cutting the human defenders while not yet ready to deploy the digital ones.

The Human Fallout: A Vicious Cycle of Risk

The loss of institutional knowledge, combined with burnout among remaining staff, has weakened the human layer of defense—creating a perfect storm of reduced resources, escalating threats, and increased vulnerability across both physical and logical domains all while adversaries are targeting former federal personnel through dark web forums and other channels.

Just as adversaries are exploiting our technological lag, they are also capitalizing on the human consequences of our internal restructuring. The downsizing of federal cyber teams and the disruption of long-standing cybersecurity contracts have created a workforce under strain, and confusion in the state/local/tribal government and private sector community as they scramble to determine appropriate actions to mitigate risk from threat actors. Without the advance notice these groups have come to rely on and recommended actions to take against adversaries which the federal government has traditionally provided, these communities find themselves less prepared to defend.

This environment has led to a rise in insider threats—not just from malicious actors, but from burnout, fatigue, and operational blind spots – as well as strain on public-private partnerships, as expectations, as well as roles and responsibilities, shift. At the same time, external threats are growing. Displaced cyber professionals—those who exited through RIFs, VERA/VSIP, DRP, or contract transitions—have become targets for adversarial recruitment. These individuals often possess deep knowledge of federal systems and security protocols. On dark web forums and through foreign intelligence channels, they are seen not as unemployed workers, but as high-value assets. Some are approached with financial incentives, others with ideological appeals, and many simply out of desperation.

The risk is compounding: we’re losing our defenders while turning former allies into potential adversaries.

A Path Forward: Security in an Era of Scarcity

To counter the dual threat of adversarial AI and human fallout, government and industry must act decisively. The following strategies are designed to directly mitigate the risks outlined above and build a more resilient cybersecurity posture:

AI for Defense : Agencies must accelerate the deployment of AI tools that can augment human analysts, automate threat detection, and enable faster incident response. AI should be embedded in SOC workflows—not siloed in research. This not only helps offset reduced staffing but also counters adversaries who are using AI to scale and evolve their attacks. Public-Private Fusion Cells : Create joint operational teams between government and industry to share threat intelligence, conduct red team exercises, and coordinate incident response in real time. These fusion cells can fill gaps left by contract transitions and workforce reductions, while also serving as testbeds for AI-enabled defense strategies and cross-sector collaboration. Zero Trust by Default : Expedite the implementation of zero trust architectures across federal networks. This approach assumes breach and minimizes trust in any single user or device—making it especially effective in environments with high turnover, insider risk, and fragmented contract support. Zero trust can help contain damage even when threats originate from within. Cyber Talent Reserve Corps : Establish a reserve pool of cleared cyber experts—retirees, contractors, and former federal staff— to contribute through ethical hacking programs, advisory roles, or short-term contracts that can be activated during surge events or crises. This model provides a structured pathway for re-engagement, preserves critical expertise, and offers a proactive alternative to adversarial recruitment. Strategic Transition Planning : Agencies must treat workforce and contract transitions as operational risks – not just HR or procurement events. Agencies should conduct cybersecurity impact assessments and build continuity plans, incorporating knowledge transfer protocols and surge staffing options, to mitigate vulnerabilities, consequence and risk. This helps preserve institutional memory, reduce insider risk, and maintain operational integrity during periods of change.

Conclusion

We are at a strategic inflection point. The restructuring of federal cyber operations may be fiscally necessary, but it must be done with foresight and care. Cybersecurity is not a line item – it is a mission enabler. If we continue to downsize without a safety net, we risk creating vulnerabilities that adversaries are eager to exploit.

The threats are evolving. Our response must evolve faster.