Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021: Cyber Hygience Tips for Protecting Children and Families Online

Homeland Security Today
Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Heather Mahalik

Join HSToday to recognize Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021! This week HSTodays Executive Editor, Kristina Tanasichuk, sat down for a conversation about how to keep children and families safe online with Heather Mahalik, Faculty Fellow at SANS Institute and Senior Director of Digital Intelligence at Cellebrite. She has worked on high-profile cases, investigating everything from child exploitation to major terrorism cases. Heather has helped law enforcement, eDiscovery firms, military and the federal government extract and manually decode artifacts used in solving investigations around the world. Heather began working in digital forensics in 2002 and has been focused on mobile forensics since 2010. As a Senior Instructor at SANS, she’s author and course lead for FOR585: Smartphone Forensic Analysis. She is also the co-author of Practical Mobile Forensics (1st -4th editions), currently best sellers from Pack’t Publishing.

Watch the interview here:

