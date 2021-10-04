Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Join Us to Confront Today’s Threats

th anniversary of 9/11 I am all too aware of the need to protect data, information, and other digital assets. Since that life-altering day, cyber has evolved to be one of the foremost threats to our nation. Read more on where we are in our “State of Cybersecurity” in our I am proud to welcome all of our esteemed readers and supporters to Cybersecurity Awareness Month. On this 20anniversary of 9/11 I am all too aware of the need to protect data, information, and other digital assets. Since that life-altering day, cyber has evolved to be one of the foremost threats to our nation. Read more on where we are in our “State of Cybersecurity” in our 9/11 Commemoration

I was honored to be asked to lead Homeland Security Today’s efforts to help our community share information and exchange best practices in cybersecurity. As the previous CIO of the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office at the Department of Homeland Security, I’ve been tracking how ransomware and other cyber attacks have threatened our critical infrastructure numerous times this year alone – oil pipelines, water systems, hospitals, and so much more have been attacked successfully and put on the defensive.

It’s time to turn the tables. And it will take all of us to do it.

Over the pandemic we’ve seen that our government seamlessly moved the workforce to a remote operating environment. And with that, new challenges arise for protecting remote systems, mobile devices, and even insider threats.

What we at Homeland Security Today are asking you this year is to help us get ahead of these threats. As a practitioner, expert, leader in our community your ideas and contributions will be what sets us apart and moves us away from constantly playing defense.

We have a unique and exciting opportunity to share what we’ve learned and pivot to face the next challenges facing our enterprises.

During Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I invite you to contribute your experiences, best practices, your advice and your counsel to others in our community so that no matter where they sit – federal, state, tribal, local CIOs, CISOs, administrators, programmers, etc. – all can avoid simple mistakes, or better yet plug a vulnerability or recognize, stop, and thwart an attack.

I look forward to reading your submissions for Cybersecurity Awareness Month this year. Although HSToday focuses much of our editorial attention to cyber during October, I believe you all know what we do throughout the year and invite your continued contributions.

Thank you for considering this and I hope to see your advice and expertise as part of this ongoing mission.