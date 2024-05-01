The Cambridge-based cybersecurity and artificial intelligence company Darktrace is likely to become the latest British technology champion to be swallowed up by a US suitor, after it agreed a $5.3bn (£4.2bn) sale to US private equity business Thoma Bravo.

Darktrace, whose co-founding investor Mike Lynch is now on trial for fraud and conspiracy in the US, agreed to an offer 44% higher than its average share price over the past three months.

Announcing the deal, the company fired a Parthian shot at the under-pressure London stock market, saying its technology, described as “cutting edge” by Thoma Bravo, had been undervalued.

