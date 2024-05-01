67.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Firm Darktrace Agrees $5.3bn Sale to U.S. Private Equity Business

Offer for ‘cutting edge’ UK firm from Thoma Bravo signals another blow for the London Stock Exchange

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Vector Network Technology Shield Security,protection and Safe Concept,on Circuit Microchip background Hi-tech and technology concept design.
(iStock Photo)

The Cambridge-based cybersecurity and artificial intelligence company Darktrace is likely to become the latest British technology champion to be swallowed up by a US suitor, after it agreed a $5.3bn (£4.2bn) sale to US private equity business Thoma Bravo.

Darktrace, whose co-founding investor Mike Lynch is now on trial for fraud and conspiracy in the US, agreed to an offer 44% higher than its average share price over the past three months.

Announcing the deal, the company fired a Parthian shot at the under-pressure London stock market, saying its technology, described as “cutting edge” by Thoma Bravo, had been undervalued.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian, here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Japan’s Cyber-Security Weakness a Concern in U.S. Defense Alliance
Next article
TikTok Now Has 12 Months to Be Divested From Its Chinese Owner or Face Total U.S. Ban
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals