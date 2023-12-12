Cybersecurity in the AI Era: How the Threat Landscape Evolved in 2023

In their latest report, Kaspersky’s experts reveal the profound influence of AI on the 2023 cybersecurity landscape. Adopting a multifaceted approach, the analysis explores the implications of AI, focusing on its use by defenders and regulators, and separately assessing its potential exploitation by cybercriminals. This comprehensive examination is a yearly compilation of predictions and in-depth reports illuminating key shifts in the dynamic field of cybersecurity.

Among the rapid pace of technological progress and societal shifts, the term “AI” has firmly positioned itself at the forefront of global conversations. With the increasing spread of large language models (LLMs), the surge in security and privacy concerns directly links AI with the cybersecurity world. Kaspersky researchers illustrate how AI tools have helped cybercriminals in their malicious activity in 2023, while also showcasing the potential defensive applications of this technology. The company’s experts also reveal the evolving landscape of AI-related threats in the future.

