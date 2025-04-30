80.9 F
Cybersecurity Veteran Jeff Greene Joins Cambridge Global Advisors

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White

Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA), a leading national security consulting firm, announced today the addition of Jeff Greene to its senior cyber leadership team. Greene, a former Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), brings extensive experience in national cyber defense and critical infrastructure protection to CGA’s expanding portfolio.

Greene has held key positions at the highest levels of government, including Chief for Cyber Response & Policy on the National Security Council at the White House. His career has been defined by a focus on safeguarding vital infrastructure and advancing cybersecurity resilience across both the public and private sectors. His dual understanding of federal cyber operations and private-sector threat response makes him a powerful asset for CGA and its clients navigating today’s complex digital threat landscape.

As part of a strategic talent expansion, Greene joins five other distinguished cyber professionals at CGA, each bringing top-tier government experience from the White House, CISA, and the U.S. Coast Guard. The team will provide clients with unparalleled insight into cyber policy, budget formulation, regulatory strategy, and workforce development.

Greene’s addition strengthens CGA’s ability to support federal, state, local, and international partners with targeted, strategic cybersecurity solutions rooted in real-world operational experience.

