Cyber professionals at big firms are offering to help scammers create criminal products or “your money back” – with even non-cyber staff and professional voice actors offering to rip off firms or trick consumers.

‌The adverts could easily feature on ‘for hire’ message boards of any tech help site or on LinkedIn, but they are from a part of the Dark Web where talented cyber professionals offer their skills for criminal gain, often turning against the employers that hired and trained them for as little as $25 per hour.

‌One “morally flexible” web developer with over 15 years experience boasts they are “down to work” creating phishing sites, malware and almost any scam, “unless it’s something like CP (child porn) or murder.”‌ Others even offer portfolios of their work and promise to make any “scam web page you want,” with “money-back guarantees and two weeks of 24hr support” to help criminals get their scams off the ground.

Read the rest of the story at Mirror.