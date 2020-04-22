Data Breach May Have Exposed Personal Information of Thousands of SBA Emergency Loan Applicants

The personal information of thousands of small businesses applying for federal disaster loans was potentially exposed to other applicants, marking the latest glitch in the rollout of government programs designed to help companies crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 8,000 applicants to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL) — a long-standing program run by the Small Business Administration (SBA) — may have been affected. In a statement, the SBA said that it “immediately disabled the impacted portion of the website, addressed the issue, and relaunched the application portal.”

The emergency relief program typically issues loans to small businesses recovering from tornadoes and wildfires. But last month, the SBA expanded the program to include those hit by the coronavirus’s unprecedented economic fallout.

Read more at The Washington Post

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top