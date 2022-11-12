DC3 DCISE Onboards 1000th Partner into Defense Cybersecurity Program

DC3’s DoD-Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment (DCISE) has officially onboarded their 1000th voluntary partner into the DoD’s Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Cybersecurity Program.

DCISE is the operational arm of the DoD’s DIB Cybersecurity Program, which works with cleared contractors to help prevent threats to contractor networks. The voluntary onboarding program started in 2008 with only 16 Partners and has averaged 24% annual partner growth year-over-year.

Upon inception, DCISE attracted a significant number of larger cleared defense contract companies but recent growth has focused on small to medium sized companies. Defense companies involved in the program receive unique cyber threat intelligence reporting, free malware analysis, engagement opportunities with government and industry experts, and cybersecurity-as-a-service capabilities from DCISE in coordination with the larger DC3 Enterprise.

For more information on DCISE and their operations please visit https://www.dc3.mil/Missions/DIB-Cybersecurity/DIB-Cybersecurity-DCISE/.