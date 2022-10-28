DC3 Holds Annual TechEx for Defense Industrial Base

In September, the DoD-Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment (DCISE), a directorate of the DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3) held their first in-person Technical Exchange (TechEx) event since the pandemic began. Taking place in McLean, Virginia, the two-day long conference welcomed cybersecurity professionals from across the nation to discuss a myriad topic concerning the security of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

This semi-annual event is open to DIB Partners – these are categorized as cleared defense contract companies who have a signed Framework Agreement with the DoD CIO for inclusion within the DoD’s DIB Cybersecurity Program.

TechEx is an opportunity for cybersecurity and IT professionals to share and collaborate on efforts to defend against cybersecurity threats. DIB Partners, DC3 personnel, and relevant subject matter experts provide tailored presentations on use cases; adversary tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs); and emerging cybersecurity topics. Throughout the event DCISE provides partner personnel with updates on its new and innovative cybersecurity offerings, such as Krystal Ball and DCISE3. TechEx also includes the “DCISE Threat Brief,” which provides an in-depth update to recent, current, and potential future malicious cyber threat activity.

DIB Partners and DC3 personnel have long awaited the return of the in-person TechEx, allowing for presentations and discussions to cover classified information. DC3 kept the first day of TechEx classified and opened the second day to unclassified presentations and remote connections.

DC3 is already preparing for another successful event for this upcoming spring. Visit DCISE resources to learn more about the event and how you can help secure our networks from threats!

