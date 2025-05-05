64.1 F
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Defense Contractors to Pay $8.4M Over Charges of Failing to Meet Federal Cyber Standards

U.S. defense contractors Raytheon and Nightwing Group agreed to pay the government $8.4 million to settle allegations that Raytheon violated the terms of a contract with the Defense Department by not having ample cybersecurity protections.

According to the settlement agreement, from August 2015 through June 2021 the company’s CODEX division — short for Cyber Offense & Defense Experts — used a network that did not adhere to the government’s cybersecurity standards and which held non-classified defense information.

Raytheon, which according to the Thursday agreement does not admit to being at fault, allegedly failed to develop a “system security plan” describing security measures.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

