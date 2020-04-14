Defense Department Details Rapid Increase in Teleworking Capacity That’s Here to Stay

Even before President Trump signed the $2.3 trillion CARES Act into law, the Defense Department had set off escalating its ability to facilitate remote workers at unprecedented speeds, according to officials who said the new capabilities will remain in place after the pandemic passes.

“The previous pace was one to two years from planning to implementation for such upgrades. Now, they’re being completed from days to weeks,” Lt. Gen. BJ Shwedo, director for command, control, communications, and computers/cyber, and chief information officer, Joint Staff, J6, said.

Shwedo briefed reporters Monday along with Defense Department CIO Dana Deasy on some of the ways the department is spending the $10.5 billion it received as part of the stimulus bill.

