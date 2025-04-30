Senior Defense Department officials and experts from industry partners and throughout the government gathered in Washington to discuss the future of artificial intelligence on April 23, highlighting how Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s push for innovation, lethality and readiness is shaping the department’s approach to AI.

The “AI in the New Administration: Agency Priorities” panel brought together Bianca Herlory, the Joint Staff AI lead, Wallace Coggins, the chief data and AI officer from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, and Ann Dunkin, former chief information officer at the Energy Department. Their insights clarified how the Defense Department aims to leverage AI to maintain military superiority and ensure national security.

Herlory emphasized that AI is increasingly central to DOD efforts toward digital modernization. She underscored that as threats evolve, the Joint Staff is integrating AI-driven technologies into daily military operations to enhance commanders’ decision-making and responsiveness.

“AI is not entirely new, but advancements in computing power and big data are transforming how we think about processes — not just acquisition, but our daily operations,” Herlory explained. She noted that early experimentation, practical deployment of AI capabilities, and training and education programs are essential to responsibly integrate AI into military operations.

Earlier in the day, Hegseth set the tone for these efforts during his speech at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where he emphasized lethality, accountability and meritocracy over social engineering and bureaucracy. Consistent with this vision, the Defense Department is moving forward with AI implementations aimed at bolstering combat effectiveness and operational efficiency.

Coggins stressed that AI plays a crucial role in safeguarding the military and its industrial base against espionage and data breaches. He said adversaries continually target sensitive technologies, personnel and critical infrastructure.

“Our adversaries are aggressively seeking to undermine our defense industrial base,” Coggins said, highlighting recent efforts at DCSA to consolidate data and leverage AI-driven analytics to protect sensitive information. He described ongoing information technology modernization initiatives designed to break down data silos and create secure, integrated environments where data can be efficiently harnessed for national security.

“We perform about 10,000 background investigations daily,” Coggins said. “AI can greatly streamline this process, making investigators’ efforts more focused and effective by automating routine tasks and quickly aggregating crucial data.”

Ann Dunkin, sharing experiences from her tenure at the Energy Department, reinforced that AI’s value extends beyond immediate operational efficiencies to broader strategic imperatives, including cybersecurity and nonproliferation.

“AI holds great potential to counter threats across all sectors,” Dunkin explained, emphasizing DOE’s past initiatives to deploy AI for protecting America’s critical energy infrastructure from cyberthreats. She noted adversaries’ increased use of AI in sophisticated cyberattacks and argued for an aggressive AI-enabled defense posture.

Her comments align with President Donald J. Trump’s January 2025 executive order, “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence,” which prioritizes accelerating AI adoption without ideological biases or bureaucratic hurdles. The order aims to solidify American dominance in AI innovation to maintain strategic advantages over adversaries.

The panelists also discussed recent guidance from the Office of Management and Budget designed to streamline AI adoption across federal agencies. All panelists agreed that the guidance fosters accelerated innovation while retaining essential safeguards around data security and responsible AI usage.

“The new OMB memos clearly shift from risk aversion toward accelerated, safe adoption,” Coggins said. Herlory added that this guidance aligns well with DOD’s existing strategies, particularly its emphasis on innovation balanced with rigorous safety and ethical standards.

When asked about the future of AI roles within government, all three panelists concurred that AI leadership would likely grow in importance. Dunkin noted that positions such as chief AI officer are rapidly becoming indispensable as the technology integrates deeply into national security and defense operations.

Herlory emphasized that successful AI deployment depends heavily on collaboration across various military and governmental sectors.

“AI initiatives must bring together diverse stakeholders, including policy, acquisition and operational teams,” she said.

Looking forward, each panelist identified promising AI applications relevant to their roles. Dunkin highlighted AI’s transformative potential in achieving American energy dominance, referencing DOE’s prior success using AI-driven processes to rapidly develop new battery technologies. Coggins anticipated significant enhancements in security investigations and mission integration capabilities.

Herlory provided a broader vision, emphasizing AI’s potential to provide military leaders with clearer, more comprehensive situational awareness.

“AI can significantly enhance the Joint Staff’s ability to integrate and analyze global military operations, ultimately enabling better, faster decisions,” she said.

