46 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 14, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityInformation SharingLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Delete Fake Toll and Other ‘State’ Fees Texts ASAP, Says FBI

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine
Photo: FBI

The FBI is warning citizens across the U.S. to be on high alert for a growing scam involving fraudulent toll and state fee payment texts. Timothy Ferguson, Assistant Director of the Criminal Justice Information Services Division, issued a public service announcement on LinkedIn, urging people to avoid clicking any links and spread the word.

“If you are like me, you have received several text messages about unpaid tolls and asking you to click a link to pay,” Ferguson stated in his post. “This is a scam called malicious SMS or ‘Smishing.’ While this is obvious to many, it’s important to share far and wide to help unsuspecting and vulnerable individuals from becoming victims.”

According to cybersecurity experts at Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42, cybercriminals have registered over 10,000 fake domains to launch these scams. The fraudulent texts appear to be from toll services or government agencies, claiming an urgent unpaid balance that requires immediate payment via a state-specific or toll-branded link. The goal is to trick users into providing personal and financial information, potentially leading to identity theft or unauthorized transactions.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and cybersecurity firms like McAfee have reported that major cities—including Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Orlando—are being heavily targeted. These scams have surged in recent months, with cases nearly quadrupling between January and February.

  • Authorities strongly advise users to take the following precautions.
  • Delete any suspicious texts immediately.
  • Never click on links from unknown senders.
  • Verify toll or state fees by visiting official websites directly.
  • Report smishing attempts to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.

Consumers who may have already interacted with a fraudulent link should secure their personal and financial accounts immediately and dispute any unauthorized charges.

The FBI and FTC continue to track these scams as they evolve, urging Americans to stay vigilant and protect their personal information.

Previous article
Leadership Series: Weathering Turbulent Seas Part I
Next article
Carole Coburn Becomes GDIT’s New Senior Capture Manager for Intelligence & Homeland Security
Erin Caine
Erin Caine
Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals