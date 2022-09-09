Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center Announces New Executive Director

DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3) welcomes new Executive Director Dr. Jude Sunderbruch.

Dr. Sunderbruch most recently served as Executive Director of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI), based in Quantico, Virginia, since 2019.

Dr. Sunderbruch began his career with the Air Force in 1994 as a distinguished graduate of the Reserve Officer Training Corps. He served as an active duty AFOSI special agent from 1994 until 2001, when he became a civil servant and a reservist. He has extensive interagency and international leadership experience in cybersecurity and national security. He served in deployed leadership roles in Bosnia-Herzegovina as an officer, and in Iraq as a civilian. He is also a colonel in the Air Force Reserve.

As director, Dr. Sunderbruch will assume responsibility for a staff of more than 400 civilian, military, and contractor personnel, directly supporting mission requirements throughout the Department of Defense.

Designated via Presidential Directive as a Federal Cybersecurity Center, DC3 provides digital and multimedia forensics, specialized cyber training, technical solutions development, and cyber analytics across the entirety of DoD in support of: cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection, law enforcement and counterintelligence, and document and media exploitation (DOMEX).

DC3 is a Field Operating Agency aligned with the Department of the Air Force Inspector General, supporting the entire Department of Defense, as well as interagency and international partners.

Dr. Sunderbruch assumes the position from Mr. Jeffrey Specht, who retired in February of 2022.

