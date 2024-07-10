86.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityInformation TechnologyCybersecurity

Department of the Air Force Unveils Comprehensive Zero Trust Strategy to Enhance Cybersecurity

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
A cyber duty identifier patch is worn by an US Air Force 1st Lt. cyberspace operations officer. Photo: Sgt. Matthew Lucibello/US Army

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) has announced the release of its comprehensive Zero Trust (ZT) Strategy, a crucial development in the department’s ongoing commitment to cybersecurity excellence. This strategy represents a pivotal step in evolving the DAF’s approach to securing its networks and systems, ensuring that every access request is meticulously validated to safeguard critical assets and bolster resilience against ever-evolving cyber threats.

The DAF Zero Trust Strategy is intricately aligned with several key documents, including the Department of Defense (DoD) Fulcrum Digital Advancement Strategy, the DoD Zero Trust Strategy and Reference Architecture, the DAF Enterprise Zero Trust Roadmap, and the DAF Zero Trust Implementation Plan. This alignment underscores the DAF’s dedication to enhancing cybersecurity across both the Air Force and Space Force.

At the core of this proactive strategy are seven strategic objectives designed to enhance security and streamline access for Airmen and Guardians. These objectives are:

  1. Applications and Workloads: Application-Level Visibility and Control
  2. Data: Data As The New Perimeter
  3. Users: Right Access, To The Right Entity, For The Right Reason
  4. Endpoint Devices: Reduce The Risk Created By Any Single Device
  5. Network and Environment: Access To Protected Resources Anytime, Anywhere
  6. Automation and Orchestration: Automated Security Responses Based on Security Policies
  7. Visibility and Analytics: Improve Detection and Reaction Time

The DAF’s Zero Trust approach emphasizes a continuous validation process for access requests, ensuring that security is prioritized at every level. This strategy not only protects the department’s critical assets but also enhances its ability to respond swiftly to emerging cyber threats.

This release is a testament to the DAF’s proactive stance in cybersecurity, aiming to create a robust defense against potential intrusions and ensuring the integrity and security of its operations.

This detailed report provides comprehensive insights into the strategic objectives and the anticipated impact of their implementation.

Click here to read the full report.

author avatar
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
See Full Bio
Previous article
U.S. Lending Support to Help Fend Off Cyber, Disinformation Attacks on Paris Olympics
Next article
Army Cyber Command Leaders, Partners Discuss Leveraging Information Advantage
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals