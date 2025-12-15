Department of War Prepares for Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration

The U.S. Department of War (DoW) has announced plans to transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to safeguard its systems against the risks posed by quantum computing. A new memorandum outlines the steps needed to secure U.S. defense communications and operations in the face of emerging quantum threats.

The Department of War CIO will oversee the migration, focusing on identifying vulnerabilities in existing cryptographic systems and ensuring they meet the new PQC standards by 2023. This involves phasing out outdated encryption methods, introducing quantum-resistant algorithms, and coordinating efforts with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and other agencies.

Key Actions in the Migration Plan:

Cryptography Inventory and Risk Assessment : Inventory and assess all existing cryptographic systems to identify vulnerabilities and risks.

PQC Coordination : DoW CIO will coordinate the migration, with designated personnel overseeing the process across all components.

Approval Processes : All PQC-related technologies must be approved by the DoW CIO PQC Directorate before testing, evaluation, or deployment.

Phased Implementation: Outdated cryptographic solutions (e.g., QKD, symmetric key protocols) will be replaced with NIST-approved PQC algorithms by December 31, 2030.

The migration plan emphasizes interoperability, security, and global coordination to ensure that new PQC systems remain effective and secure. The department is focused on protecting military systems, classified communications, and critical infrastructure from evolving cyber threats.

By 2030, the DoW aims to fully implement NIST-approved PQC algorithms and eliminate obsolete encryption methods, securing its systems for the future.

