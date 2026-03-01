DHS Cyber Crimes Center Launches Fourth Annual Operation Renewed Hope to Identify Online Child Exploitation Victims

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Crimes Center (C3) will launch its fourth annual Operation Renewed Hope (ORH4) on Monday, March 2, marking what officials describe as the largest online child sexual exploitation and abuse victim identification operation ever conducted.

Led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), this year’s effort will run for two weeks and brings together more than 90 personnel, including 35 international participants representing 34 agencies across 29 countries. The operation also includes support from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, TRSS, the Department of Justice’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Virginia State Police. The Tim Tebow Foundation is providing direct logistical support.

Participants are recognized subject matter experts in online victim identification. During the operation, they will work collaboratively using advanced digital tools and investigative technology, combined with traditional investigative techniques, to locate and identify victims of child sexual abuse. Many of the victims targeted for identification were abused years ago and remain unidentified. The effort is focused both on identifying survivors and holding offenders accountable.

Operation Renewed Hope has been conducted annually at C3 since 2023. To date, the initiative has directly led to the identification and rescue of more than 550 victims.

Mike Prado, Deputy Assistant Director of the HSI Cyber Crimes Center, said the center anticipates increased success this year as investigators continue refining methods and enhancing technological capabilities. He noted pride in the results achieved so far and expressed confidence in the operation’s continued impact.

As ORH4 begins, the scale of international coordination underscores the growing emphasis on cross-border collaboration to combat online child exploitation and ensure victims—no matter how long ago the abuse occurred—are identified and supported.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)