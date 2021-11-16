50.8 F
DHS Launches Cybersecurity Recruitment and Talent Management System

By Homeland Security Today
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched the Cybersecurity Talent Management System (CTMS), a new personnel system that will enable DHS to more effectively recruit, develop, and retain the United States’ top cybersecurity professionals. 

CTMS will enable DHS to fill mission-critical cybersecurity positions by screening applicants based on demonstrated competencies, competitively compensating employees, and reducing the time it takes to be hired into the Department. Employees hired through this system will join the new DHS Cybersecurity Service, the Nation’s preeminent federal cybersecurity team working to protect U.S. critical infrastructure and the American people from cybersecurity threats, and increase nationwide resilience.

“The DHS Cybersecurity Talent Management System fundamentally re-imagines how the Department hires, develops, and retains top-tier and diverse cybersecurity talent,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “As our Nation continues to face an evolving threat landscape, we cannot rely only on traditional hiring tools to fill mission-critical vacancies. This new system will enable our Department to better compete for cybersecurity professionals and remain agile enough to meet the demands of our critical cybersecurity mission.”

Federal hiring practices need to meet mission and market demands in the dynamic field of cybersecurity. CTMS is one tool that will help DHS overcome challenges related to recruiting, developing, and retaining top-tier cybersecurity talent.

DHS will initially leverage CTMS to fill high-priority jobs at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer. Beginning in 2022, DHS Cybersecurity Service jobs will be available across several DHS agencies with a cybersecurity mission.

CTMS builds on the Department’s efforts to create a robust, diverse cybersecurity workforce and fill critical positions. Earlier this year, Secretary Mayorkas announced the most successful cyber hiring initiative in the Department’s history and established the Secretary’s Honors Program to recruit talented recent graduates.

Find out more at the DHS Cybersecurity Service or apply for jobs at USAjobs.gov

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

