DHS OCIO Receives Patent for Innovative Cybersecurity Maturity Model

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12401695 for its Unified Cybersecurity Maturity Model, a sophisticated system that has transformed how the Department evaluates and strengthens its cybersecurity posture.
The innovation emerged from hard-won lessons following the SolarWinds cyberattack that began in late 2020 and compromised over 18,000 organizations, including about a dozen government agencies. In the aftermath, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) tasked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other federal agencies with identifying improvements needed to bolster federal cybersecurity.
According to Kenneth Bible, DHS’s Chief Information Security Officer at the time and a member of Homeland Security Today’s Editorial Board, most of the initial “best guesstimates” originally centered around conventional solutions: more people and more tools. However, Bible’s previous experience as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer with the Marine Corps informed a different perspective: more tools weren’t necessarily the answer.
“The focus turned toward the questions of how to build a system that maps investments and measures the improved security landscape,” Bible explained. That shift in thinking became the genesis of the Unified Cybersecurity Maturity Model (UCMM).
Operational since November 2022, the UCMM represents a significant advancement in federal cybersecurity assessment methodology. The patented system employs objective measurements to evaluate the effectiveness of DHS IT systems in both preventing cyberattacks and facilitating recovery when incidents occur. These measurements are presented through graphical interfaces that enable organizational leaders to quickly understand and act upon their cybersecurity status.
The innovation addresses a critical challenge in complex federal environments: how to effectively prioritize cybersecurity resources and capabilities across diverse systems and missions.
“UCMM allowed us tremendous insight, to get down to system level, and see where maturity is lowest,” said Bible. “By aligning cybersecurity spending and capability requests with critical functions, UCMM supports better integration with national security and improves our posture.”
Recent enhancements to the system have introduced automated risk prioritization capabilities, allowing system teams and Information System Security Officers to collaborate more effectively in remediating deficiencies. This optimization has had a measurable impact on overall departmental maturity while reducing both time and resource expenditure.
The model provides DHS leadership with data-driven visibility into cybersecurity investments, enabling more strategic allocation of resources based on actual risk profiles rather than estimates or assumptions
Recognition goes to patent inventors Antonino Enrico Scimemi and Michael Gregory Magill, along with the executive leadership of Bible and Hemant Baidwan whose collaborative efforts began in the summer of 2021. The achievement reflects contributions across OCIO, the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), and the Office of General Counsel (OGC), whose combined technical and intellectual property expertise made this accomplishment possible.
As DHS continues to face evolving cyber threats, innovations like UCMM demonstrate the Department’s commitment to advancing mission-critical capabilities through evidence-based risk management approaches.
To read the full details of the patent, click here.