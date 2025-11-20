spot_img
45.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, November 20, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityFederal GovernmentInformation Technology

DHS OCIO Receives Patent for Innovative Cybersecurity Maturity Model

More than four years of work leads to new cyber risk quantification approach

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
November 20, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12401695 for its Unified Cybersecurity Maturity Model, a sophisticated system that has transformed how the Department evaluates and strengthens its cybersecurity posture.

The innovation emerged from hard-won lessons following the SolarWinds cyberattack that began in late 2020 and compromised over 18,000 organizations, including about a dozen government agencies. In the aftermath, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) tasked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other federal agencies with identifying improvements needed to bolster federal cybersecurity.

According to Kenneth Bible, DHS’s Chief Information Security Officer at the time and a member of Homeland Security Today’s Editorial Board, most of the initial  “best guesstimates” originally centered around conventional solutions: more people and more tools. However, Bible’s previous experience as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer with the Marine Corps informed a different perspective: more tools weren’t necessarily the answer.

“The focus turned toward the questions of how to build a system that maps investments and measures the improved security landscape,” Bible explained. That shift in thinking became the genesis of the Unified Cybersecurity Maturity Model (UCMM).

Operational since November 2022, the UCMM represents a significant advancement in federal cybersecurity assessment methodology. The patented system employs objective measurements to evaluate the effectiveness of DHS IT systems in both preventing cyberattacks and facilitating recovery when incidents occur. These measurements are presented through graphical interfaces that enable organizational leaders to quickly understand and act upon their cybersecurity status.

The innovation addresses a critical challenge in complex federal environments: how to effectively prioritize cybersecurity resources and capabilities across diverse systems and missions.

“UCMM allowed us tremendous insight, to get down to system level, and see where maturity is lowest,” said Bible. “By aligning cybersecurity spending and capability requests with critical functions, UCMM supports better integration with national security and improves our posture.”

Recent enhancements to the system have introduced automated risk prioritization capabilities, allowing system teams and Information System Security Officers to collaborate more effectively in remediating deficiencies. This optimization has had a measurable impact on overall departmental maturity while reducing both time and resource expenditure.

The model provides DHS leadership with data-driven visibility into cybersecurity investments, enabling more strategic allocation of resources based on actual risk profiles rather than estimates or assumptions

Recognition goes to patent inventors Antonino Enrico Scimemi and Michael Gregory Magill, along with the executive leadership of Bible and Hemant Baidwan whose collaborative efforts began in the summer of 2021. The achievement reflects contributions across OCIO, the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), and the Office of General Counsel (OGC), whose combined technical and intellectual property expertise made this accomplishment possible.

As DHS continues to face evolving cyber threats, innovations like UCMM demonstrate the Department’s commitment to advancing mission-critical capabilities through evidence-based risk management approaches.

To read the full details of the patent, click here.

Previous article
Federal–Local Partnership Advances Export Modernization at Los Indios Port of Entry

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES