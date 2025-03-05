57.3 F
DHS Says CISA Will Not Stop Monitoring Russian Cyber Threats

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says that media reports about it being directed to no longer follow or report on Russian cyber activity are untrue, and its mission remains unchanged.

“CISA’s mission is to defend against all cyber threats to U.S. Critical Infrastructure, including from Russia,” the US cyber agency posted to X.

“There has been no change in our posture. Any reporting to the contrary is fake and undermines our national security.”

