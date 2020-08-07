DHS S&T Innovation Programs Share Partnership With Oakland-Based Start-Up

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T) Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) and the DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program are leveraging their innovative funding mechanisms to further develop a critical cybersecurity technology from CryptoMove, Inc., a start-up based in Oakland, California.

CryptoMove’s moving target data protection product safeguards information with dynamic movement, fragmentation, mutation and re-encryption techniques on edge devices like small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) and on enterprise systems like cloud computing. In June, CryptoMove completed all four SVIP phases and successfully demonstrated its cybersecurity capability on a sUAS platform for the United States Border Patrol. With support from the Custom and Border Protection’s (CBP) Innovation Team (INVNT), CryptoMove has now been awarded a SBIR Phase III contract to continue testing its capability with CBP’s Office of Information Technology in their enterprise network.

“We are excited to see this type of additional engagement emerge from the good work of the SVIP portfolio companies,” said Melissa Oh, S&T’s SVIP Managing Director. “The goal of the SVIP program is to share these solutions and establish these types of relationships.”

The move to a SBIR Phase III contract provides CryptoMove an opportunity to expand implementation of its cutting-edge solution within DHS while providing CBP expanded capabilities and more procurement flexibility.

“With further development, the CryptoMove software has the potential to significantly enhance CBP’s cybersecurity platform,” said Jeremy Ocheltree, CBP INVNT’s Acting Deputy Director. “This transition to a SBIR Phase III will continue the development of the software, and we anticipate a product that will not only benefit CBP, but potentially other DHS stakeholders as well.”

