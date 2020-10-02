DHS S&T to Host Virtual Town Hall: ‘Securing Your Digital Connection’

As part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will host a virtual town hall, Faced with Disruption: Securing Your Digital Connection, in collaboration with the ISC-West Conference, October 6, 2020, 5:00– 6:00 p.m. EST.

The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a wakeup call that new approaches are required when securing lives, property, and commerce. In the face of change, online services such as telemedicine, education, voting, commerce, and public safety have been accelerating. Yet, despite advances in speed, access, and information sharing, potential risks remain in protecting personal and business data, which impacts trust in how government and industry deliver products and services. These realities inform DHS R&D and operational mission objectives to drive-down risks and secure and protect critical infrastructure.

Learn now DHS is investing in capabilities to secure digital connections and keep services uninterrupted for diverse security environments, including transportation, public safety, supply chains, and critical infrastructure. Topics include:

Know the process for how DHS is investing in cross-disciplinary research and development and emerging technologies to reduce risks and enhance our security posture.

Understand the role data and analytics play in building cyber defense and resilient communities.

The security landscape is evolving alongside advances in the private sector. Hear what strategies are in place to include industry innovators in our decision-making.

Learn what resources are available for communities to build cyber resilience to protect their public data and critical emergency services.

Speakers include:

William Bryan , Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T)

, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Mary McGinley , Physical and Cyber Security Portfolio Director, DHS S&T

, Physical and Cyber Security Portfolio Director, DHS S&T Brian Gattoni , Chief Technology Officer, DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

, Chief Technology Officer, DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Karim Mahrous, Senior Manager, Information Security Sciences Group at Sandia National Laboratories (SNL)

To register for this timely virtual event, Faced with Disruption: Securing Your Digital Connection, please visit: https://bit.ly/30oFiQo

