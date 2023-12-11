29.8 F
DHS to Recompete CISA PTS Cybersecurity Support Services RFP on 8(a) STARS III

While not huge in terms of total contract value, the planned recompete of this Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency requirement is drawing interest as the agency just announced its intentions to recompete this 2-year task on 8(a) STARS III, a contract vehicle the Prime does not have.

DHS recently updated the acquisition strategy for this Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency requirement, noting that the recompete of this 2-year contract (70RCSA22FR0000043) to provide the Emergency Communications Division (ECO) Priority Telecom Services (PTS) Subdivision with Subject Matter Expertise (SME) for cybersecurity and other subject areas related to the Next Generation Networks (NGN) priority Voice, Data, Video, Information Services, and PTS Operational Support Systems (OSS), is now expected to be competed on 8(a) STARS III in February of 2023 and they have upped the total contract value to between $5 and $10M. Up until this week, DHS had stated they would be using GSA MAS, which is how the previous contract was competed.

