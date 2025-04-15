Dialysis Firm Davita Hit by Ransomware Attack, Says Patient Care Continues

DaVita said on Monday it was hit by a ransomware attack that encrypted certain elements of its network, and some of its operations remained disrupted despite interim measures.

While the dialysis service provider continued to provide patient care as it took measures to restore certain functions, it could not “estimate the duration or extent of the disruption at this time”, DaVita said in a regulatory filing.

The measures included separating some impacted systems from its network.

