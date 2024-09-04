69.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Dick’s Sporting Goods Discloses Cyberattack

Authorities probing unwanted intrusion; hard questions ahead

Dick’s Sporting Goods, America’s largest retail chain for outdoorsy types, has admitted that it suffered a cyberattack last week.

In an SEC 8-K filing, the retailer told the regulator that on August 21, it found an unnamed third party was snooping around its servers, “including portions of its systems containing certain confidential information.” However, the filing doesn’t state exactly what information was targeted by the attackers.

“The company has no knowledge that this incident has disrupted business operations,” it stated.

Read the rest of the story at The Register.

